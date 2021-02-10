Kanawha County bracing after Winter Storm Warning issued

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County officials are preparing for winter weather conditions.

So are residents, including Angillian Hanni who is using an unlikely tool to keep her driveway clear of ice.

“We live up a very steep hill so we have to get on the lawn mower and we salt our driveway,” Hanni said.

Hanni is all too familiar with ice on her driveway, saying she has slid down it before. It’s a situation she hopes to avoid in the a wintry mix that is less than a day away.

C.W. Sigman, emergency management director for Kanawha County, said this is the first Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service they have seen this year.

“Looks like a lot of different things, as they said a wintry mix,” Sigman said. “The variables in it are unique usually they are pretty confident this is going to happen.”

In order to prepare, Sigman said a command center is on standby just in case.

“We call the early response team on standby, that key personnel that run emergency operation center we don’t need to bring all the partners in,” said Sigman.

One aspect of the upcoming weather Sigman worries about is the ice and freezing rain that can cause power outages.

He said if a major power outage happens, Kanawha County emergency management will set up shelters in a nearby location powered by generators.

Sigman said if the power goes out in a home, there are a few tips for personal generators to follow.

“Take it about 20 feet away from the house, when you need to refuel it turn it off, and never plug it in and try to backfeed into your electrical system in your house,” he advised.

American Electric Power said they have brought in extra help to the area, in addition to the crews AEP already has in case ice causes outages.

Kanawha County emergency management also wants to remind people that space heaters can cause fires. It is important to give them 3 feet of clearance and turn them off when they are not in use.

