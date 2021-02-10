Advertisement

Kanawha County has 3 more COVID-19-related deaths

Three more deaths from COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County.
Three more deaths from COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County.(loops7 | Getty Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three more deaths from COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Wednesday, saying the latest victims are a 68-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man and a 45-year-old man.

Their deaths bring the county’s death toll to 242 since the pandemic started.

Health officials also announced 40 more cases as of Wednesday, which brings the total to 9,976. Of those, 1,685 are probable.

Active cases were at 1,382, while there have been 10,037 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier is tracking a winter storm that’s set to impact our region...
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier tracks winter storm
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an updated forecast on the snowfall totals
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher tracks ice and snow
UPDATE | Man electrocuted by power line in Kentucky; name released
Amber Alert cancelled for 4-month-old boy in Ohio
Meteorologist Drew Narsutis has the latest forecast and expected snow totals for the rest of...
Snowy and icy conditions expected this week

Latest News

Snow storm hits Jackson, Ohio
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter, said he is going to donate to the NAACP any...
Jason Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen’s sales to NAACP
Closed
COVID-19 vaccinations delayed due to impending weather in Boyd Co.