Kanawha County has 3 more COVID-19-related deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three more deaths from COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Wednesday, saying the latest victims are a 68-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man and a 45-year-old man.

Their deaths bring the county’s death toll to 242 since the pandemic started.

Health officials also announced 40 more cases as of Wednesday, which brings the total to 9,976. Of those, 1,685 are probable.

Active cases were at 1,382, while there have been 10,037 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.