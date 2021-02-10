Advertisement

Kentucky Governor closes state offices Wednesday afternoon

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced he is closing all state offices beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Governor Beshear says they know road conditions are starting to worsen and rush hour Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning is expected to be dangerous.

Employees able to telecommute and essential employees designated for mandatory operations should continue to report to work as directed by agency management.

The governor says employees should direct questions to management or human resources.

