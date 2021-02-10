Advertisement

Lego’s interactive quiz aims to teach kids online empathy

Lego introduced an interactive quiz to teach kids how to be empathetic online.
Lego introduced an interactive quiz to teach kids how to be empathetic online.(Source: Lego via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego wants to teach kids about online empathy with an interactive quiz on its website.

In the quiz, a new Lego hero named Captain Safety teams up with four other heroes to show children how to be more supportive of each other.

They have kids answer questions about situations meant to make them aware of other people’s feelings, needs and concerns on the internet.

The educational game debuted on Safer Internet Day, which was Tuesday.

Lego partnered on the quiz with the DQ Institute, a think tank that focuses on digital citizenship and online child safety.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier is tracking a winter storm that’s set to impact our region...
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier tracks winter storm
UPDATE | Man electrocuted by power line in Kentucky; name released
Amber Alert cancelled for 4-month-old boy in Ohio
Meteorologist Drew Narsutis has the latest forecast and expected snow totals for the rest of...
Snowy and icy conditions expected this week
Latasia Bader faces second-degree arson charges in connection with a dollar store fire in...
Woman accused of burning only local store on Charleston’s West Side

Latest News

Benefits to backyard chickens
Benefits to backyard chickens
Debunking tax myths
Debunking tax myths
The Detroit automaker said Wednesday it made $6.43 billion as demand for its vehicles surged...
GM makes less in 2020; UAW workers get $9,000 profit-sharing checks
FILE - President Joe Biden is making his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief,...
Biden visits Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump turmoil