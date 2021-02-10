Marshall Health clinics planning two-hour delays

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple Marshall Health department clinics are planning two-hour delays on February 11 due to expected weather conditions.

Marshall Neurosurgery/Neurology (all locations) – 2-hour delay (opening at 10 a.m.)

Marshall Ear, Nose & Throat - 2-hour delay (opening at 10 a.m.)

Marshall OB/GYN (all locations) – 2 hour delay (opening at 10 a.m.)

Marshall Surgery (including ENT, Plastics/all locations) – 2-hour delay (opening at 10 a.m.)

Marshall Pediatrics (all locations) - 2-hour delay (opening at 10 a.m.)

Marshall Orthopaedics (Teays Valley only) - 2-hour delay (opening at 10 a.m.)

Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - 2-hour delay (opening at 10 a.m.)