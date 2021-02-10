Advertisement

New superintendent sought for Mason County Schools

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Mason County Schools officials are looking for a new superintendent.

Current Superintendent Jack Cullen announced he’s retiring on June 30. He has held that role for more than six years.

Those interested can apply on the West Virginia School Board Association website or on the West Virginia Department of Education website.

Applications are due by March 1.

