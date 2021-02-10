New superintendent sought for Mason County Schools

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Mason County Schools officials are looking for a new superintendent.

Current Superintendent Jack Cullen announced he’s retiring on June 30. He has held that role for more than six years.

Those interested can apply on the West Virginia School Board Association website or on the West Virginia Department of Education website.

Applications are due by March 1.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.