OSHP: Almost 4,000 cited in 2020 for driving at speeds of 100 mph or more

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it’s time to pump the brakes when it comes to speeding.

In 2020 alone, almost 4,000 citations were written for speeds in excess of 100 mph. The need for speed has led to a need for more enforcement.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports it’s seen a drop in motorists on the road of about 15% since the beginning of the pandemic back in March of 2020. With the drop in traffic, it’s easy to assume the number of fatal crashes also decreased.

Lt. Nick Lunsford with the Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that’s not the case.

“With the higher speeds come greater injuries and more fatalities,” Lunsford told WSAZ.

“[The decrease in cars on the road] has come at another cost,” said Matt Bruning, press secretary with ODOT. “We’ve had about a 7% increase in traffic deaths across the state of Ohio [in 2020].”

The decrease in traffic is also affecting ODOT, given the fact they depend on the motor fuel tax to maintain roads across the state, Bruning told WSAZ.

Source: Ohio Trooper Information System

Numbers from the Ohio Trooper Information System (OTIS) statewide database shows Lawrence County is an outlier in the number of drivers cited for speeding in excess of 100 mph.

Across the Southeastern district, however, speeding tickets have more than doubled in Scioto and Athens Counties, while increasing by nearly five times in Hocking and Ross Counties. Eight people were cited for excessive speed in Meigs County in 2020, compared to zero in 2019.

Source: Ohio Trooper Information System

Lt. Lunsford says while cars now have advanced safety equipment, their effectiveness diminishes as drivers put the pedal to the metal.

“The drivers see less congestion on the roadways, and they feel like they can drive faster,” Lt. Lunsford told WSAZ. “The safety devices weren’t designed for crashes at 100 miles an hour.”

Troopers also faced a challenge during the pandemic, which limited their enforcement in an effort to avoid exposing them to COVID-19. With the help of more safety measures in place, the highway patrol is now on high alert.

Lt. Lunsford says the post has increased its presence on the roads; keeping a watchful eye on the road to keep you and your loved ones safe. While speeding violations remain a priority, the highway patrol’s focus is turning to impaired driving, distracted driving, and failing to wear seatbelts.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.