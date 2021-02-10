Advertisement

Scioto County declares Level 2 snow emergency

Scioto County, Ohio, has declared a Level 2 snow emergency.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Another county in southeastern Ohio has declared a Level 2 snow emergency.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman made that announcement Wednesday evening.

A Level 2 means roads are ice and snow covered and travel should be for essential needs only. Essential travel means traveling to and from your place of employment, emergencies, and caring for others.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution.

