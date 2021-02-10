Snow storm hits Jackson, Ohio

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A fresh coat of snow took over streets in Jackson, Ohio around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters predict snow and ice will continue throughout the evening. Jackson County is currently under a Level 2 snow emergency, according to the sheriff’s office.

Just like with any snowstorm, there is a potential for power outages. The City of Jackson provides power for its residents and Mayor Randy Evans tells WSAZ.com city workers are on call 24/7 to respond to an outage.

Mayor Evans also says the city prepares all year for a storm like this.

“We spent a lot of time throughout the year maintaining our electrical infrastructure,” said Mayor Evans. “Trimming trees back and stuff so we don’t have and we don’t have that many issues with that many power outages.”

