Tri-State sees a decline in active COVID-19 cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All three states in our region saw a steady decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases during the last 21 days.

While COVID-19 testing has dropped from the peak of the pandemic, each state believes its efforts are rigorous in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

“When you look at the DHHR website, we’re still averaging ten to eleven thousand tests a day. Even though we’ve reached a more steady-state with our testing, we’re still relatively aggressive,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s coronavirus czar.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the state average 36,000 tests a day.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear echoed that testing is just as important.

“We think testing in Kentucky is still in a good place. What this tells us is that we have seen a significant drop in our positivity rates. Three weeks ago on January 19th, we had an 11.55 percent positivity rate, but now it’s at 7.66 percent.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine believes the decline in cases is a combination of things, but a true representation of how the states are flattening the curve lies in the number of hospitalizations.

“One month ago we had 4,080 people in the hospital due to COVID on January 9th. Today, there are 1,974 people. That’s evidence that case numbers can fluctuate due to testing, but hospitalizations are a very reliable number about what the impact is in the community,” Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.

