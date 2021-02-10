Advertisement

Twitter official: Trump ban permanent

Twitter won't relent on its ban of former President Donald Trump.
Twitter won't relent on its ban of former President Donald Trump.(Source: @Twittersafety/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump will not be back on Twitter anytime soon.

A Twitter executive said Trump’s ban is permanent, even if he wins elected office again.

Twitter kicked Trump off its platform last month after the U.S. Capitol riots “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Twitter had already temporarily locked Trump’s account at the time.

They pointed to several tweets that they believe contributed to an elevated risk of violence.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier is tracking a winter storm that’s set to impact our region...
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier tracks winter storm
UPDATE | Man electrocuted by power line in Kentucky; name released
Amber Alert cancelled for 4-month-old boy in Ohio
Meteorologist Drew Narsutis has the latest forecast and expected snow totals for the rest of...
Snowy and icy conditions expected this week
Latasia Bader faces second-degree arson charges in connection with a dollar store fire in...
Woman accused of burning only local store on Charleston’s West Side

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
LIVE: Democrats: Trump ‘inciter in chief’ of Capitol attack
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Double masking can block over 92% of potentially infectious particles from escaping, a CDC...
New data shows double masking is most effective
According to a release, Appalachian Power is bringing in nearly 200 workers to assist with any...
Appalachian Power releases severe weather plan