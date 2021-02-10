Two arrested in connection with DUI and strangulation

MARTIN, Ky. (WSAZ) - A traffic stop lead to two arrests in connection with DUI and strangulation.

It happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. on KY-1428 which is also known as Main Street.

Martin City Police say they conducted a traffic stop after they noticed a vehicle was going 25 mph over the speed limit. During the traffic stop, the officer learned that the driver, Jeremy I. Bentley, 38, of Pikeville, had a suspended license due to a previous DUI and the passenger, John D. Collins, 24 of Pikeville, had an active warrant.

Collins was arrested and charged with strangulation second degree.

Bentley was charged with driving with a DUI suspended license.

Both are being held in the Floyd County Detention Center.

The Floyd County Constable and Floyd County Sheriff’s Department assisted.

