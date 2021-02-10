UK falls at home to Arkansas

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Once again Kentucky had a late lead in an SEC game but couldn’t finish the deal as Arkansas wins it 81-80 at Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats came back from a 12 point deficit to take a one point lead over the Razorbacks late. Arkansas hit two free throws and with 4 seconds to go Kentucky turned the ball over and UK had lost its fourth straight game.

Olivier Sarr led UK with 13 and the ‘Cats had 5 players in double figures.

Kentucky is now 5-13, 4-7 in SEC play.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.