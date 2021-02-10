Advertisement

University of Kentucky closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes ahead of storm

University of Kentucky closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes ahead of storm
University of Kentucky closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes ahead of storm(WKYT)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

The University of Kentucky will not operate its vaccine clinic at Kroger Field Wednesday, February 10.

The alert comes as a major winter storm approaches Central Kentucky.

The school will not be offering COVID-19 testing at Kroger Field Wednesday either.

UK is asking clinic volunteers not to report.

The school has also canceled classes for Wednesday.

Plan B employees will still need to report to work.

A spokesperson says school leaders have yet to make a decision about further closures.

UK HealthCare clinics and hospitals will operate on their regular schedules.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier is tracking a winter storm that’s set to impact our region...
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier tracks winter storm
UPDATE | Man electrocuted by power line in Kentucky; name released
Amber Alert cancelled for 4-month-old boy in Ohio
Meteorologist Drew Narsutis has the latest forecast and expected snow totals for the rest of...
Snowy and icy conditions expected this week
Latasia Bader faces second-degree arson charges in connection with a dollar store fire in...
Woman accused of burning only local store on Charleston’s West Side

Latest News

Justice to deliver W.Va. State of State address
Justice to deliver W.Va. State of State address
OSHP writes 4,000 tickets for 100 mph driving in 2020
OSHP writes 4,000 tickets for 100 mph driving in 2020
Mason County Schools officials are looking for a new superintendent.
New superintendent sought for Mason County Schools
West Virginia author Homer Hickam spoke with Amanda Barren about how his works helped inspire a...
W.Va. author Homer Hickam humbly discusses how he inspired a private space venture