University of Kentucky closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes ahead of storm
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -
The University of Kentucky will not operate its vaccine clinic at Kroger Field Wednesday, February 10.
The alert comes as a major winter storm approaches Central Kentucky.
The school will not be offering COVID-19 testing at Kroger Field Wednesday either.
UK is asking clinic volunteers not to report.
The school has also canceled classes for Wednesday.
Plan B employees will still need to report to work.
A spokesperson says school leaders have yet to make a decision about further closures.
UK HealthCare clinics and hospitals will operate on their regular schedules.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.