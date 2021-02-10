Winter storm “slowly” incoming

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A major winter storm is planning its assault on the region. The 2 day snow, ice and rainfall will be slow to start with only minor amounts of rain, sleet and snow on Wednesday followed by a stronger punch Thursday. The first shot of light rain-sleet and snow can make for slick travel on Wednesday afternoon-evening while the risk of power outs from ice buildup and snarled traffic from snow accumulation on roads will wait for Thursday.

The forecast overnight cloudy and colder. Lows will range 28 north to 33 south. Wednesday grey and cold with light rain, sleet and snow arriving from west to east in the mid-morning into afternoon. High 30 north to 35 south. Wednesday night light snow, sleet and rain, some freezing, will make roads slick. Then Thursday heavier snow, sleet and freezing rain will be the prime time for winter storm conditions across the region.

By the time the storm runs its course by Thursday night much of southern Ohio and Central WV north of I-64 will have experienced a brief period of sleet and ice then a 1″-3″ snowfall. Meanwhile the I-64 zone should get a small film of ice accretion before a plow-able snowfall takes hold. I-64 from Grayson to Kenova to Charleston will likely get a 3″-5″ accumulation (less west toward Carter County, more east to Kanawha County).

The main risk for power outages will fall squarely on the shoulders of the Kentucky Coalfield Counties from Lawrence Magoffin, Johnson, Floyd, Pike, Martin into WV thru Mingo, Logan, Lincoln, Logan, Boone where ice accumulations will depend on whether sleet or freezing rain predominates. Heavy rain would create an ice storm, heavy sleet would behave more like a plow-able snowstorm.

After the storm passes drier, cold weather will preserve the ice and snow into the weekend before a fresh surge of arctic air tries to snow and sleet again up[on us by Saturday night and Sunday leading up to a very cold end to the long President’s Day holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.