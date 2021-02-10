Advertisement

W.Va. author Homer Hickam humbly discusses how he inspired a private space venture

The first paragraph in a story about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos' next chapter in life mentions West Virginia native Homer Hickam.
The first paragraph in a story about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos' next chapter in life mentions West Virginia native Homer Hickam.(WSAZ)
By Amanda Barren
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The first paragraph in a story about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos’ next chapter in life mentions West Virginia native Homer Hickam.

The revelation: Hickam, the NASA engineer, author, pilot and mentor inspired Bezos to start his aerospace company Blue Origin.

According to the article in The Washington Post, owned by Bezos, he decided to start the company following a conversation with a friend after they’d seen a showing of “October Sky,” Hollywood’s take on Hickam’s book “Rocket Boys.”

On Tuesday night, Hickam joined Amanda Barren on the WSAZ Now Desk to discuss that and other topics, including his special connection to the Mountain State and its people.

