WVU knocks off #7 Texas Tech on road

WVU men's basketball
WVU men's basketball(wdtv)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia got a career high 26 points to help #14 West Virginia beat #7 Texas Tech in Lubbock.

McNeil played a prominent role because Taz Sherman couldn’t start because of a groin injury suffered the day before the game.

Deuce McBride added 20 points, 18 in the second half, to supplement McNeil’s scoring.

This marks WVU’s first win in Lubbock in four tries.

West Virginia has now won 5 straight Big 12 games.

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard was ejected late in the contest for arguing with the officials.

