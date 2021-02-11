2021 WVU football schedule is released

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s never too early to talk about college football as the 2021 West Virginia football schedule was released Thursday afternoon by the school. It features six home games with four of them being in conference and the others against Virginia Tech and Long Island. Their only non-conference road game is at Maryland and they have 5 Big 12 games away from Morgantown.

“The release of the 2021 football schedule is, hopefully, the first step to getting things back to a normal athletic season,” Lyons said. “I know our players, coaches and fans want that and now we can start working toward that goal. We will have six home games and a road trip to Maryland that will be easily accessible for our fan base, and I believe there will be plenty of excitement surrounding our team as we head into the season.”

“This is a tough schedule, not only with the Big 12 Conference lineup, but also nonconference games against Power 5 teams Virginia Tech and Maryland,” WVU football coach Neal Brown said. “The schedule opens with six straight games before an open week on Oct. 16, and then we close the season with six more. Each half of the season is comprised of three home games and three road games. The schedule also gives our fans a chance to enjoy six home games and a short road trip to College Park for a game against the Terps.”

2021 WVU Football Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time

Sat. Sept. 4 at Maryland TBA

Sat. Sept. 11 Long Island TBA

Sat. Sept. 18 Virginia Tech TBA

Sat. Sept. 25 at Oklahoma * TBA

Sat. Oct. 2 Texas Tech * TBA

Sat. Oct. 9 at Baylor * TBA

Sat. Oct. 16 OPEN

Sat. Oct. 23 at TCU * TBA

Sat. Oct. 30 Iowa State * TBA

Sat. Nov. 6 Oklahoma State * TBA

Sat. Nov. 13 at Kansas State * TBA

Sat. Nov. 20 Texas * TBA

Sat. Nov. 27 at Kansas * TBA

Sat. Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship +

