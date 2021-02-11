Advertisement

48 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 48 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, this brings the total number of cases to 11,709.

No new deaths have been reported. The total number of deaths is 242.

1,395 cases are active.

35 additional people have recovered. There have been 10,072 recoveries since the outbreak began.

