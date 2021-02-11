Advertisement

CDC warns against Mardi Gras parties

CDC shares its guidance for Mardi Gras parties this year.
CDC shares its guidance for Mardi Gras parties this year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – You may want to put brakes on letting the good times roll this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance for those planning to celebrate Mardi Gras.

The CDC suggests plenty of space for social distancing.

Also, hosts should require guests to wear appropriate masks, not just the festive ones.

This goes for both indoor and outdoor parties, but the CDC points out the outside is safer than the inside.

The safest way, the experts say, is to celebrate Mardi Gras virtually and with people who live with you.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier gives ice totals in latest forecast
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier’s latest forecast on ice threat
A tractor trailer crash has shut down I-64WB near Cross Lanes.
UPDATE | Several roads closed in our region; I-64 reopens
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an updated forecast on the snowfall totals
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher tracks ice and snow
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an afternoon update on the expected ice and snow coming to...
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher talks possible ice storm and snow
First Warning Forecast 2-11-21
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says new problems arise with snow and ice

Latest News

Dispatchers say one of the vehicles flipped into a ditch and into a power pole.
Roxalana Rd. shut down due to accident
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
North Carolina man accused of threatening Biden over phone
Troopers say traffic lights at Main Street and SR 7 are out, and it appears the entire village...
OSHP: Village of Chesapeake without power; thousands of outages Lawrence County
A police report shows the suspect made threats against the clinic in 2018 because he was angry...
Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter
Magnolia Network, a joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discovery, Inc. will...
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network debuts January 2022