COVID-19 in W.Va. | 12 deaths, 469 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 12 deaths connected to the coronavirus have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 11, 2021, there have been 2,028,981 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 126,420 total cases and 2,187 total deaths.

The deaths include a 68-year old female from Marion County, a 68-year old male from Marion County, a 67-year old male from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Hardy County, (an additional) 75-year old female from Hardy County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old male from Morgan County, a 73-year old male from Roane County, a 50-year old male from Cabell County, an 88-year old male from Berkeley County, and an 89-year old female from Summers County.

469 new cases have been reported within the last 24 hours.

There are 13,535 active cases.

110,698 people have recovered.

227,921 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 115,598 have been fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,154), Berkeley (9,332), Boone (1,502), Braxton (759), Brooke (1,957), Cabell (7,420), Calhoun (217), Clay (362), Doddridge (447), Fayette (2,526), Gilmer (661), Grant (1,021), Greenbrier (2,341), Hampshire (1,467), Hancock (2,547), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,688), Jackson (1,631), Jefferson (3,476), Kanawha (11,546), Lewis (966), Lincoln (1,169), Logan (2,581), Marion (3,535), Marshall (2,941), Mason (1,720), McDowell (1,314), Mercer (4,052), Mineral (2,550), Mingo (2,041), Monongalia (7,472), Monroe (918), Morgan (898), Nicholas (1,117), Ohio (3,507), Pendleton (604), Pleasants (788), Pocahontas (574), Preston (2,473), Putnam (4,011), Raleigh (4,429), Randolph (2,309), Ritchie (590), Roane (479), Summers (688), Taylor (1,052), Tucker (480), Tyler (600), Upshur (1,605), Wayne (2,526), Webster (280), Wetzel (1,043), Wirt (338), Wood (6,782), Wyoming (1,689).

