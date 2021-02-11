Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 1,880 new cases, 36 more deaths

Regional vaccine sites announced in eastern Ky.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear(Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced 1,880 new COVID-19 cases and 36 more deaths.

He said it was the lowest number of new cases for at least four weeks.

Thursday’s positivity rate was 7.08%, the lowest since Nov. 6.

The overall death toll since the pandemic started is 4,211.

Beshear reported that more than 497,000 people have been vaccinated in Kentucky, and he announced new regional vaccine sites in our area starting next week for eligible residents.

King’s Daughters Medical Center will be operating one in Carter County (Grayson) and another in Louisa in conjunction with the Lawrence County Health Department.

The following two Kroger locations were announced in Ashland: 370 Diederich Blvd. and 711 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

For more information about those sites and others throughout the commonwealth, tap or click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier gives ice totals in latest forecast
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier’s latest forecast on ice threat
A tractor trailer crash has shut down I-64WB near Cross Lanes.
UPDATE | Several roads closed in our region; I-64 reopens
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an updated forecast on the snowfall totals
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher tracks ice and snow
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an afternoon update on the expected ice and snow coming to...
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher talks possible ice storm and snow
First Warning Forecast 2-11-21
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says new problems arise with snow and ice

Latest News

Officials with the Nitro Fire Department say a tractor-trailer slid off the road and onto a...
Two people survive tractor-trailer crash on I-64
Coronavirus
48 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County
The scene is at a home on Furlong View Court in Lexington.
Woman dead, man and two children hospitalized after ‘domestic violence incident’ in Lexington
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier has the latest forecast on the additional round of ice and...
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier forecasts more winter weather