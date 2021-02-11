COVID-19 Ky. | 1,880 new cases, 36 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced 1,880 new COVID-19 cases and 36 more deaths.

He said it was the lowest number of new cases for at least four weeks.

Thursday’s positivity rate was 7.08%, the lowest since Nov. 6.

The overall death toll since the pandemic started is 4,211.

Beshear reported that more than 497,000 people have been vaccinated in Kentucky, and he announced new regional vaccine sites in our area starting next week for eligible residents.

King’s Daughters Medical Center will be operating one in Carter County (Grayson) and another in Louisa in conjunction with the Lawrence County Health Department.

The following two Kroger locations were announced in Ashland: 370 Diederich Blvd. and 711 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

For more information about those sites and others throughout the commonwealth, tap or click here.

