DHHR announces end of Hartley case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has announced the Hartley Case has been dismissed after 40 years of litigation and negotiations.

This was announced Thursday.

The case is also known as E.H., et al. v. Matin, et al.

The original lawsuit was filed in 1981. It was to address patients’ rights to humane conditions and therapeutic treatment. The case has covered many related issues over the last 40 years. It has also been under the purview of several judges, with the last being Judge Louis E. “Duke” Bloom dismissing the case.

“This has been a very long journey for the state of West Virginia and for DHHR,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It took an open dialogue and the development of trust among all parties to bring this matter to conclusion. Our journey in caring for those with mental health conditions and disabilities, however, does not end here. We must continue what we have started, and we still have much to do.”

“I am grateful for Judge Bloom’s firm commitment to the care and treatment of those in need of DHHR’s services for those with mental health conditions,” added Crouch. “I began these discussions by saying that we all wanted the same thing for those we serve, and I believe these shared goals contributed to the resolution of this case. Additionally, the partnership with Court Monitor David Sudbeck, and the advocates from Disability Rights of West Virginia and Mountain State Justice, all recognize that DHHR shares the same vision of safety and offering the highest quality of care to our patients while maintaining positive working conditions for our staff.”

This dismissal order obligates the DHHR to continue to fund community-based mental health services, as well as independent patient advocates inside the two hospitals.

The DHHR will also create a new Office of the Mental Health Ombudsman to transition from judicial oversight to a departmental administrative process.

