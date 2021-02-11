I-64 shut down; downed trees close roads

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shut down at the Cross Lanes exit.

Emergency dispatchers tell WSAZ that it could be closed at mile marker 47 for at least three hours.

It’s due to a tractor trailer that crashed overnight.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, I-64 EB is shut down due to a semi truck crash in Carter County.

It’s at mile marker 152, which is about three miles east of the Rowan County line.

The crash is expected to impact traffic for the next two hours.

Several routes across our region are blocked because of downed trees.

In West Virginia, roads shut down include: I-64 West between Cross Lanes and Nitro, 5th St. Hill in Huntington between Whitaker Blvd. and Miller Rd., and Rt. 152 between Lavalette and Huntington at German Ridge Hill.

In Ohio, roads shut down include: S.R. 243 near Schafer Town Road (17 Mile Mark), and S.R. 522 between Township Road 1066 and Little Pine Creek Road.

Emergency dispatchers are urging folks to stay off the roads if possible.

Several power outages are also being reported throughout the region.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for updates on the roadways.

