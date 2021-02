HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marla Oros, president of the Mosaic Group discusses a new virtual support group for families and friends of a person who struggles with substance use disorder.

You can head to the Mosaic website to learn more or head to their facebook page @FamiliesStrongWV. You can also call 443-525-1976 to speak to someone over the phone.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.