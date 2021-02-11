‘He’s a hero’: Dog alerts neighbors of fire next door

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Valentine’s Day is coming up this Sunday, but one family is celebrating a little early after a dear friend gave them the greatest gift they could ever ask for: the gift of life, where unconditional love is a four legged word.

If there’s anything Hubert Call’s family can say about Wednesday morning’s fire, beyond any Shadow of a doubt, it’s ‘just doggone luck.’

“I woke up and [the house] is on fire,” Hubert tells WSAZ. The early morning fire taking Hubert by surprise.

The fire started in the middle of the night. Hurricane Fire Department Chief Deron Wilkes says firefighters were called out to the 2900 block of Sugar Camp Road for a structure fire, along with Winfield Fire Department, Teays Valley Fire Department, and Putnam County EMS.

Shadow, the neighborhood dog, was not barking up the wrong tree for once. He ran up to Ron Call’s bedroom window at a house nearby, barking loudly to notify Ron of the fire.”

“We heard all this commotion from the dog on the porch,” Ron said. “[I walked outside and] it looked like the sun was on the ground. I just ran over. By that time, my grandfather was on the porch.”

Ron says once he made sure Hubert was safe, he ran to the backyard, pulling the HVAC unit away from the house to keep flames from spreading. He even sustained some minor injuries. While smoke did fill up the house, the damage was limited to the H-VAC and ductwork underneath the house.

“Without working smoke detectors [and] Shadow, the Great Dane, things would have been a completely different story,” Chief Wilkes told WSAZ. “The fire was burning underneath Hubert’s bedroom.”

Shadow will more than likely be spoiled by the neighborhood.

“He’s like a loose cow; he’s clumsy, he gets into everything to the point you’re like, ‘Get out of here, leave me alone,’” Ron said before emotions took over. “Today, [I have] a different look on Shadow. He’s welcome to my place anytime he wants. He’s a hero, that’s for sure.”

Now, a grateful family is counting their blessing and staying paw-sitive as they make the best of a scary situation, saved by man’s best friend.

“He’s something else,” Ron said. “You’ve done a good job, [Shadow].”

Ron and his family were able to replace the HVAC unit before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Hubert is back inside his home, and his loved ones spent the day scrubbing smoke off the walls.

The Call family wants to thank the multiple fire departments that made the long trip deep into Putnam County to help.

Ron says some firefighters and their families even showed up in their own pick-up trucks to make sure everyone was okay.

“If that doesn’t make you see something different, there’s nothing in the world that will,” Ron said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.