More than a dozen reports of downed trees in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weight of heavy ice and snow took down a tree near Ritter Park in Huntington, West Virginia Thursday morning.

The huge tree fell across 12th Street.

The road near the Ritter Park amphitheater has been shut down.

When the tree came down, it also damaged a fence at the dog park,

As of 10:30 a.m., Public Works had received reports of 15 downed trees that are blocking roadways.

If power lines are tangled in a downed tree, Public Works crews immediately report it to Appalachian Power and must wait for the power lines to be removed from the downed tree before they can remove the tree itself.

As for power outages, there were 19,809 Appalachian Power customers without power in Cabell County and 12,200 without power in Wayne County. Appalachian Power planned for significant outages from this storm and is now carrying out its plan to safely restore electric service. Ahead of the storm, the company secured the assistance of nearly 200 workers from Indiana and Ohio, who were in place and ready to respond Wednesday evening.

Local employees and contractors from unaffected areas are also moving into areas with damage as needed to assist with service restoration.

The City of Huntington’s Public Works Department currently has six salt trucks and plows treating roadways.

