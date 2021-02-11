Advertisement

More than a dozen reports of downed trees in Huntington

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weight of heavy ice and snow took down a tree near Ritter Park in Huntington, West Virginia Thursday morning.

The huge tree fell across 12th Street.

The road near the Ritter Park amphitheater has been shut down.

When the tree came down, it also damaged a fence at the dog park,

As of 10:30 a.m., Public Works had received reports of 15 downed trees that are blocking roadways.

If power lines are tangled in a downed tree, Public Works crews immediately report it to Appalachian Power and must wait for the power lines to be removed from the downed tree before they can remove the tree itself.

As for power outages, there were 19,809 Appalachian Power customers without power in Cabell County and 12,200 without power in Wayne County. Appalachian Power planned for significant outages from this storm and is now carrying out its plan to safely restore electric service. Ahead of the storm, the company secured the assistance of nearly 200 workers from Indiana and Ohio, who were in place and ready to respond Wednesday evening.

Local employees and contractors from unaffected areas are also moving into areas with damage as needed to assist with service restoration.

The City of Huntington’s Public Works Department currently has six salt trucks and plows treating roadways.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier gives ice totals in latest forecast
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier’s latest forecast on ice threat
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an updated forecast on the snowfall totals
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher tracks ice and snow
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an afternoon update on the expected ice and snow coming to...
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher talks possible ice storm and snow
A tractor trailer crash has shut down I-64WB near Cross Lanes.
UPDATE | Several roads closed in our region; I-64 reopens
Hundreds of people are without power Wednesday night in parts of the Tri-State due to wintry...
Hundreds without power Wednesday night

Latest News

Gavel
DHHR announces end of Hartley case
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Ky. Governor issues State of Emergency
Tree falls in Ritter Park
Tree falls in Ritter Park
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 12 deaths, 469 new cases