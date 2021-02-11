Advertisement

Hundreds without power Wednesday night

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Hundreds of people are without power Wednesday night in parts of the Tri-State due to wintry weather, AEP reports.

As of 10 p.m., the company reported the following outages in West Virginia: Mason County (620), Putnam County (117), Lincoln County (154), Logan County (397), Wayne County (31) and Cabell County (54).

There were minimal outages reported in southeastern Ohio. In eastern Kentucky, Greenup County was reporting the most customers without power at 106.

