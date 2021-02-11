Ky. Governor issues State of Emergency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued a State of Emergency Thursday morning.

This is due to the dangerous winter storm that blanketed much of the state with a wintry mix of snow and ice, along with decreasing temperatures.

The State of Emergency directs the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) and the Department of Military Affairs to use the Kentucky Emergency Operations Plan. They will also coordinate the response across state agencies and private relief groups.

It also lets the Finance and Administration Cabinet provide funding for the response. The Division of Emergency Management can also request additional resources.

“This winter storm already is causing some very dangerous conditions across much of the state, with iced-over roadways and downed power lines putting our people at risk,” the Governor said. “This declaration will free up funding and boost coordination across agencies as we respond to this weather crisis and work to keep all Kentuckians safe.”

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, over 70,000 Kentucky residents were without power.

Several crashes and road closures have happened overnight due to icy roads, downed trees and power lines.

Crews are working to treat roads and help with tree removal.

“Our crews worked overnight and are out in full force treating and plowing to maintain mobility along critical routes,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “The damaging effects of fallen debris and frigid temperatures create additional challenges and delays. It’s going to take days to recover from this event. We plead for the patience of the public and ask for their help by staying off the roads if possible.”

The governor also closed all state offices to reduce traffic.

