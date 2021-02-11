Advertisement

Lawrence County COVID vaccine clinic on a two-hour delay

Snowflakes
Snowflakes(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Health Department COVID vaccine clinic will be on a two-hour delay Thursday morning.

This is due to icy road conditions.

It will be held at the South Point Board of Education starting at 11 a.m.

Officials with the health department say this could change if road conditions don’t improve or the level changes. Currently, Lawrence County is on a Level 2 Snow Emergency.

