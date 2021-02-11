Marshall University cancels in-person classes Thursday due to wintry weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Marshall University has canceled all in-person classes Thursday due to wintry weather conditions.

The university made that announcement Wednesday night, saying students are advised to contact their instructors for any updates to their class schedules and assignments.

Virtual/online classes will take place as scheduled unless professors notify students with alternate plans.

Dining and residence hall services will remain operational, according to a release from the university.

University offices will operate on a delay Thursday and will open at 10 a.m., although certain essential employees may be required to report to work earlier.

