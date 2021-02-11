Advertisement

Nearly 38,500 AEP customers still without power in W.Va.

An AEP spokesperson said ice storms can be very damaging for electrical utilities.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Around 38,500 Appalachian Power customers in West Virginia remain without power due to the ice storm overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

AEP spokesman Phil Moye made that announcement Thursday evening, saying those numbers are as of 5 p.m.

Moye said the counties affected the most are: Cabell (15,280 customers without service), Wayne (12,371), Putnam (6,754), Jackson (435), Mason (2,260), Kanawha (232) and Lincoln (1,017).

According to Moye, significant ice accumulation continues to weigh down many trees and limbs.

In response to all the outages, AEP brought in nearly 200 workers from Indiana and Ohio, and crews from less impacted areas of the Tri-State have been helping out.

Moye said the company cannot determine restoration times at this point due to the threat of more potential outages from falling branches and trees, as well as the risk of more wintry precipitation.

