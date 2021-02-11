Ohio Governor lifts curfew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has lifted the curfew that was put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the announcement during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Governor DeWine says this is because the state got below 2,500 hospitalizations for seven days.

The curfew officially expired Thursday at noon.

Thanks to a sustained decrease in #COVID19 hospitalizations, Ohio’s curfew has been lifted. If hospitalizations begin rising again, @OhioDeptofHealth may reinstate it. It's crucial that we all continue safety protocols to #SlowTheSpread and prevent hospitalizations from going up. pic.twitter.com/CJEwCjc9Bn — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 11, 2021

He says there is a chance they could put the curfew back in place, but for right now, there is no curfew.

As far as COVID-19 vaccinations, this week, the state is getting 214,525 first doses. Next week, Ohio is set to get 223,025 first doses.

Doses will also be coming to over 160 Rite Aid stores. Doses will also expand to all 194 Kroger stores.

Governor DeWine also talked about a big change in COVID-19 deaths. He says this was an error that was made. He says there was a reconciliation with the Ohio Department of Health’s data. There was a big surge in deaths and they didn’t get reconciled the way they should have. You will see a jump the next few days as they get the numbers straightened out.

As of February 11, there were 2,806 new cases, 721 deaths, 189 hospitalizations and 19 ICU admissions in connection to the coronavirus. Overall, there have been 931,437 cases, 12,577 deaths, 48,269 hospitalizations and 6,908 ICU admissions.

Next week, Governor DeWine says Ohioans with certain conditions they were born with or those who were diagnosed in childhood and carried into adulthood will be able to begin receiving coronavirus vaccines.

Next week, Ohioans with certain conditions they were born with or those who were diagnosed in childhood and carried into adulthood will be able to begin receiving #COVID19 vaccines. Individuals with these conditions face a significantly higher risk for adverse COVID-19 outcomes. pic.twitter.com/QX0WxSRDyu — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 11, 2021

