Putnam County Schools offer emotional support phone line

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a time when ever-changing school schedules dial up frustrations, sometimes all you need is someone to pick up the phone and listen.

Receiving up to 20 calls a week, Putnam County School Psychologist Karen Cummings says the pandemic rang in emotional challenges for both students and parents.

“It’s a whole new learning world for them when they have to do remote learning, so it produces a lot of anxiety. There’s a lot of social isolation,” Cummings said.

This prompted the school district to begin offering an emotional support phone line for all students and families within Putnam County Schools.

Cummings said many students call the hotline when virtual learning becomes overwhelming.

“One girl in particular was very upset. She was putting a lot of pressure on herself to do well, because they want to do well,” Cummings said.

This phone line provides the opportunity to talk through ways to help.

“She calmed down and realized there are steps you can do to try to make it less overwhelming,” Cummings said.

For parents who call worried about their kids, Cummings says encouragement helps them get back on track.

“They just need reinforcement and really someone to say ‘you’re doing a good job, you’re doing the things you’re supposed to do,’ just keep checking on them.”

While Cummings says parents and students can call to simply just talk and have someone listen, she also says connections to other resources like school or community counselors can be made as well.

The Putnam County Schools Emotional Support Phone Line is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The number is 304-586-4947.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.