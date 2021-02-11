Advertisement

Road crews go to work against severe winter weather

By Brendan Tierney and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State highway crews in West Virginia are working around the clock to deal with the blanket of snow and ice that has hit the region.

Five plow drivers were busy Thursday morning clearing Corridor G between South Charleston and Danville. They first got the slow lane cleared, then moved to the fast lane and eventually the shoulders and secondary roads.

“We are trying to reveal the yellow line and a little shoulder and the median,” plow driver David Raines said. “When I first got here it was just raining, and within 30 minutes it started turning straight snow and ice balls. It didn’t take long for the road to cover after that.”

Raines said it was their goal to get the roads cleared before the second round of snow moved into the area Thursday night, and freezing temperatures turned any slush into ice. It normally takes him eight passes with his plow and salt spreader to completely clear the road.

“They started getting slick real quick. We had people spun out and people in the ditches,” Raines said. “It didn’t take long for it to get bad.”

Department of Highways crews will continue to work until the storm moves out of the area, and Raines asked drivers to stay off the roads and give plows extra room to get the snow out of the way.

“They just need to give us our room, let us do our job and get the roads clear so they can go about their day,” Raines said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier gives ice totals in latest forecast
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier’s latest forecast on ice threat
A tractor trailer crash has shut down I-64WB near Cross Lanes.
UPDATE | Several roads closed in our region; I-64 reopens
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an updated forecast on the snowfall totals
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher tracks ice and snow
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an afternoon update on the expected ice and snow coming to...
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher talks possible ice storm and snow
First Warning Forecast 2-11-21
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says new problems arise with snow and ice

Latest News

Dispatchers say one of the vehicles flipped into a ditch and into a power pole.
Roxalana Rd. shut down due to accident
Troopers say traffic lights at Main Street and SR 7 are out, and it appears the entire village...
OSHP: Village of Chesapeake without power; thousands of outages Lawrence County
Road crews go to work against severe winter weather
An AEP spokesperson said ice storms can be very damaging for electrical utilities.
Nearly 38,500 AEP customers still without power in W.Va.