Road crews go to work against severe winter weather

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State highway crews in West Virginia are working around the clock to deal with the blanket of snow and ice that has hit the region.

Five plow drivers were busy Thursday morning clearing Corridor G between South Charleston and Danville. They first got the slow lane cleared, then moved to the fast lane and eventually the shoulders and secondary roads.

“We are trying to reveal the yellow line and a little shoulder and the median,” plow driver David Raines said. “When I first got here it was just raining, and within 30 minutes it started turning straight snow and ice balls. It didn’t take long for the road to cover after that.”

Raines said it was their goal to get the roads cleared before the second round of snow moved into the area Thursday night, and freezing temperatures turned any slush into ice. It normally takes him eight passes with his plow and salt spreader to completely clear the road.

“They started getting slick real quick. We had people spun out and people in the ditches,” Raines said. “It didn’t take long for it to get bad.”

Department of Highways crews will continue to work until the storm moves out of the area, and Raines asked drivers to stay off the roads and give plows extra room to get the snow out of the way.

“They just need to give us our room, let us do our job and get the roads clear so they can go about their day,” Raines said.

