Semi crashes on its side, shuts down slow lane of I-64 West

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A semi-truck has crashed onto its side and shut down the slow lane of I-64 West.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. between Cross Lanes and Nitro exits.

Kanawha County Dispatch says no one was injured.

Traffic will be diverted through the Cross Lanes exit.

Dispatchers tell us the westbound lanes will be shut down shortly to be salted so emergency crews can pull the semi back onto the road.

