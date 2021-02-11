Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Kanawha County

A shooting investigation is underway after a gunshot victim walked into a state police...
A shooting investigation is underway after a gunshot victim walked into a state police detachment in Kanawha County.(KBTX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting investigation is underway after a gunshot victim walked into a state police detachment in Kanawha County.

West Virginia State Police say the victim walked into the Quincy office Wednesday and identified himself as a private security officer investigating mine thefts in the Kayford area of Cabin Creek.

The victim was wearing a ballistic vest and had no injuries from the gunshot, troopers say.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier is tracking a winter storm that’s set to impact our region...
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier tracks winter storm
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an updated forecast on the snowfall totals
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher tracks ice and snow
UPDATE | Man electrocuted by power line in Kentucky; name released
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier gives ice totals in latest forecast
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier’s latest forecast on ice threat
Amber Alert cancelled for 4-month-old boy in Ohio

Latest News

State and city officials have crews out doing two 12-hour shifts in preparation for the storm.
State and city road crews gear up for potential ice storm
Gov. Jim Justice proposes eliminating the state income tax
The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College will be closed Thursday due to...
University of Rio Grande closed Thursday due to weather conditions
Hundreds of people are without power Wednesday night in parts of the Tri-State due to wintry...
Hundreds without power Wednesday night