Shooting investigation underway in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting investigation is underway after a gunshot victim walked into a state police detachment in Kanawha County.

West Virginia State Police say the victim walked into the Quincy office Wednesday and identified himself as a private security officer investigating mine thefts in the Kayford area of Cabin Creek.

The victim was wearing a ballistic vest and had no injuries from the gunshot, troopers say.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.