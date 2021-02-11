State and city road crews gear up for potential ice storm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As a winter storm is approaching the region, road crews are preparing for the worst by taking extra steps in prepping for the wintry mix.

“We are under a Winter Storm Warning for the next two days, so we know we need continuous coverage,” said Brent Webster, public works director for the city of Charleston.

Webster said they have road crews and engineers on two 12-hour shifts to ensure coverage. Travis Knighton with West Virginia Department of Highways (DOH), said they also have crews in Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Boone and Clay counties doing 12-hour shifts.

“Many of our events are four hours, six hours or eight hours,” Webster said. “You bring people out, clean up the roads and go home. (But) we know that’s not going to happen here.”

Knighton said state crews pre-treated Interstate 64 through Charleston with brine, in an effort to stop the rain from bonding to the pavement.

Webster said they typically pre-treat for a storm but they decided against that idea this time around, as the rain would more than likely wash the salt away.

“When it’s just rain, we have a hard time putting down any salt to any effect,” Webster told WSAZ. “So we will have to kind of watch when it transitions. When it transitions, we need to be ready to lay down that salt.”

Both the city and state asks for drivers to avoid traveling if possible. However, if you do need to travel, they advise you slow down, while trying to limit the number of times you break and accelerate the vehicle.

AEP also brought in additional workers in preparation for the storm. Tap or click here to see that story.

