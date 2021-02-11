Advertisement

Tree falls on Boyd County home

A tree fell on a home on Robin Lane in Catlettsburg during Thursday's winter storm.
A tree fell on a home on Robin Lane in Catlettsburg during Thursday's winter storm.(WSAZ Amber Sipe)
By Amber Sipe
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A tree fell on a home in Boyd County early Thursday morning.

It happened in the 8300 block of Robin Lane in Catlettsburg around 1 a.m. during a winter storm. The tree was covered in thick ice when it came down.

Abbigail Hall was staying in the home at the time, and she heard the tree snap and fall. “It’s really something that startled us, and we were all shocked at what happened,” she said.

The tree fell on the back corner of the home where Hall’s young daughter was asleep. “My 5-year-old slept through it like a champ, but it definitely startled my two youngest,” Hall said.

No one was hurt, but the tree brought down power lines and damaged their roof and grill. Hall said she didn’t see any damage to the inside of the home.

Hall said she heard several branches snap and fall throughout the night, but no other homes on Robin Lane appear to be damaged.

Most Robin Lane residents also woke up Thursday morning without power. Power outages as a result of downed power lines were reported throughout Boyd County.

