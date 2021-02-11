Advertisement

Trump’s policies caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, report says

Former President Trump’s policies worsened decades of neglect of the U.S. public health system,...
Former President Trump’s policies worsened decades of neglect of the U.S. public health system, a new medical journal report says.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A report from the medical journal The Lancet says former President Donald Trump’s policies caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.

The report from The Lancet’s Commission on Public Policy and Health in the Trump Era says Trump mishandled the coronavirus pandemic and weakened health care infrastructure.

It points to his departure from the World Health Organization and elimination of the National Security Council’s Global Health Security team.

The commission also blames a hiring freeze that left hundreds of positions vacant at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More broadly, the report notes a decline in the U.S. public health system dating back to the Reagan era.

Thirty-three experts served on the commission. The Lancet is a 200-year-old medical journal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier gives ice totals in latest forecast
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier’s latest forecast on ice threat
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an updated forecast on the snowfall totals
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher tracks ice and snow
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an afternoon update on the expected ice and snow coming to...
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher talks possible ice storm and snow
A tractor trailer crash has shut down I-64WB near Cross Lanes.
UPDATE | Several roads closed in our region; I-64 reopens
Hundreds of people are without power Wednesday night in parts of the Tri-State due to wintry...
Hundreds without power Wednesday night

Latest News

National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests...
LIVE: Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump impeachment trial
Scene: Dozens of cars wrecked in Fort Worth, Texas pileup (no sound)
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
Driver who plunged off Wisconsin ramp thankful to be alive
Gavel
DHHR announces end of Hartley case
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate