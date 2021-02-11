Two people survive tractor-trailer crash on I-64

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials with the Nitro Fire Department say a tractor-trailer slid off Interstate 64 and onto a hill early Thursday morning, leaving the trailer on its side.

Two people were inside the cab, but the driver was OK. The passenger was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. This crash, reported around 4 a.m., caused all lanes of I-64 West to be closed as crews got things under control.

“They have it shut down at Institute and traffic is getting diverted to (state Route) 25,” said Garrett Kiser a lieutenant with the Nitro Fire Department.

It took crews several hours to pull the semi out of the ditch and clear the road of snow and ice. The roadway opened at a little after 10 a.m.

As more winter weather lingers in the distance, AAA officials say drivers need to stay vigilant.

“There are a lot of SUVs out there, a lot of four-wheel drives that think they have a lot of good traction, but you can’t stop as quickly as you think you can,” said J.J. Miller, a safety advisor with AAA.

