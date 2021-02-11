University of Kentucky closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes for second day
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second day in a row, leaders at the University of Kentucky have opted not to open the vaccine clinic at Kroger Field because of an ice storm.
UK is asking volunteers not to report.
The school has also canceled in-person instruction for Thursday.
Only Plan B employees will need to report to campus.
