Advertisement

West Virginia Child Advocacy Network

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kate Flack, the CEO of the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network shares the recent results to the 2020 child abuse statistics in the state.

WVCAN offers support and care for these children that need to heal from unfortunate events.

You can call 1-800-352-6513 if you feel like a child is being neglected. You can also head to the WVCAN website for information on resources in your area.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier gives ice totals in latest forecast
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier’s latest forecast on ice threat
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an updated forecast on the snowfall totals
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher tracks ice and snow
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an afternoon update on the expected ice and snow coming to...
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher talks possible ice storm and snow
A tractor trailer crash has shut down I-64WB near Cross Lanes.
I-64 shut down; downed trees close roads
Hundreds of people are without power Wednesday night in parts of the Tri-State due to wintry...
Hundreds without power Wednesday night

Latest News

Snowflakes
Lawrence County COVID vaccine clinic on a two-hour delay
Marla Oros, president of the Mosaic Group discusses a new virtual support group for families...
Families strong support groups
First Warning Forecast 2-11-21
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says new problems arise with snow and ice
First Warning Forecast 2-11-21
First Warning Forecast 2-11-21