Winter storm delivers mixed bag

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The rainy and bone chilling night has come with an added price; namely the cold north wind has chilled the air below the freezing point in Northern Kentucky, Southern Ohio and far Western West Virginia. This has set the stage for a rare Appalachian ice storm from the Ohio River westward. In addition a healthy sleet and snowfall has crossed the Buckeye State with hazardous driving conditions from the Scioto Trail to Bob Evans and Appalachian Highways.

Meanwhile the River Cities of Hunting ton-Ashland-Ironton have endured an evening of freezing rain with icicles now a quarter inch long on elevated surfaces like parking meters, mailboxes and power lines. Power outages are now being reported in all 3 states and those accounts will only increase overnight.

In the Kanawha Valley the temperature has held near 32 but not below so as of 10pm just a cold rain with no freezing, YET!

The trend overnight will be for rain to change to sleet then a period of 3 hours of moderate snow. Snow will likely accumulate a quick 1″-3″ in the 4 thru 8am TIME PERID THRU THE Kanawha Valley and River Cities and adjacent I-64 zone.

Thursday will see the morning snow and ice shift south so Coalfield communities should expect to see ice storm conditions until noon. Temperatures will hiver in the upper 20s preserving the icy slush on un- shoveled/unplowed/untreated paved surfaces.

Once the storm moves away a chilled Friday and weekend is ahead that will only slowly try to erode or melt this latest snow and icefall.

