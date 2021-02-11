Advertisement

Woman dead, man and two children hospitalized after ‘domestic violence incident’ in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead and three people, including two children, are hurt after a domestic violence incident in Lexington.

It happened around 9 a.m. at a townhome on Furlong View Court, in the Masterson Station area.

Police haven’t released any details about what happened, but they say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fayette County Coroner says the woman was 31-year-old Kenya Higgins. She died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

A man and two children were taken to an area hospital. There’s no word on their conditions.

A neighbor who lives in a townhome across the street told us he didn’t hear anything and only realized something was going on when he saw all the police.

Another neighbor told us he knows the mother in that family and talks to the father often. He said they have two children and seemed incredibly happy, which makes what happened even harder to hear about.

“Tragic, I know that they had kids. I got little kids as well,” said Terry Dumphord. “So, anytime you have kids involved in a situation where there’s violence between the parents or anything like that you just never wanna expose them to that. But, unfortunately, that’s the world we live in today.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

