W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice outlines several budget priorities in State of the State address

Proposes repealing income tax
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday night delivers his fifth State of the State address.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday night delivers his fifth State of the State address.(West Virginia Public Broadcasting)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday night delivered his fifth State of the State address, outlining several budget priorities.

“I am asking all of you to join me in repealing income tax in the state of West Virginia,” the governor said, saying it could be “cut by half right out of the gate.”

He said income tax currently generates about $2.1 billion in funding for the state.

The governor also suggested imposing a wealth tax for the state’s highest earners.

He proposed raising the sales tax by 1.5 percent on products such as cigarettes and soft drinks, along with using a tiered severance tax system for oil, gas and coal.

Justice said his goal is for a flat, no growth budget for the next three years.

He said there is currently a $464 million cash surplus, and he proposed carrying over the state’s rainy day fund.

