WVDOT crews working to clear roads after ice storm

W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Department of Transportation snowplow drivers are urging motorists to stay off the roads as much as possible to give them time to clear the snow and ice that is creating dangerous driving conditions in parts of the state.

All over the state, crews were working and reporting a mix of weather-related challenges.

Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer, responsible for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel counties, reported “From the Mason-Dixon line north, we received 8” of snow on Tuesday and another inch or two on Wednesday night. Primary routes were cleared Wednesday morning, and we continue to work on secondary routes.”

Scott Eplin, District 2 Manager, responsible for Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties said, “Sometimes mother nature throws us curves; we have a couple hundred trees down, which impacts our ability to clear roads. Those impact not only us but emergency response personnel and utilities as well.”

Mike Cronin, District 4 Engineer, responsible for Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties reported “This was a strange weather event. It came as rain, changed to ice, then a good coating of snow, then back to rain to compact everything and all this was at 28 degrees or less. As of 8 a.m., we had our primary roads clear in District 4 and were working on secondary routes.”

Travis Knighton, District 1 Engineer, responsible for Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties, said, “We’re used to dealing with the snow, but with this event it was the ice that was our biggest problem. Our crews always work 12-hour shifts before, during, and after snowstorms and we don’t stop until the roads are clear!”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.