13 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 13 additional deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 12, 2021, there have been 2,043,213 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 126,887 total cases and 2,200 total deaths.

The deaths include a 93-year old male from Fayette County, a 98-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, a 52-year old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 82-year old female from Harrison County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 45-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75- year old male from Lincoln County, a 63- year old male from Harrison County, and a 68-year old male from Wood County.

467 new cases have been reported within the last 24 hours.

There are currently 13,103 active cases.

111,584 people have recovered.

232,046 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out and 122,017 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,156), Berkeley (9,359), Boone (1,510), Braxton (762), Brooke (1,960), Cabell (7,471), Calhoun (217), Clay (364), Doddridge (449), Fayette (2,533), Gilmer (663), Grant (1,027), Greenbrier (2,349), Hampshire (1,468), Hancock (2,548), Hardy (1,246), Harrison (4,698), Jackson (1,645), Jefferson (3,490), Kanawha (11,596), Lewis (976), Lincoln (1,172), Logan (2,587), Marion (3,541), Marshall (2,937), Mason (1,725), McDowell (1,316), Mercer (4,068), Mineral (2,553), Mingo (2,049), Monongalia (7,513), Monroe (923), Morgan (899), Nicholas (1,120), Ohio (3,520), Pendleton (607), Pleasants (788), Pocahontas (574), Preston (2,477), Putnam (4,028), Raleigh (4,462), Randolph (2,323), Ritchie (592), Roane (481), Summers (689), Taylor (1,055), Tucker (483), Tyler (601), Upshur (1,611), Wayne (2,537), Webster (280), Wetzel (1,046), Wirt (339), Wood (6,811), Wyoming (1,693).

