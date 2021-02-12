2 warming centers set up in Greenup County, Ky.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two warming centers have been set up Thursday night in Greenup County after widespread power outages.

One is at the Flatwoods Senior Center, located at 2513 Reed St. in Flatwoods.

The other is at 713 10th St. in Raceland. Both are open at this time.

According to Kentucky Power, more than 2,700 customers are without power in Greenup County alone.

