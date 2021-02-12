Advertisement

21 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 21 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, this brings the total number of cases to 5,749 since the start of the outbreak.

Three more individuals have been hospitalized. 404 hospitalizations have occurred over the course of the pandemic.

16 additional people have recovered. Overall, there have been 5,356 recoveries.

Officials with ODH say they are currently reconciling as many as 4,100 COVID-19 deaths across the state that were not reported. This is a series of data entry mistakes. The unreported deaths include 14 for Scioto County that are included in Friday’s count. The deaths occurred from October through December 2020. Newly reported deaths will be higher during the next few days as ODH completes this reconciliation. This may affect Scioto County’s numbers also. As of Friday, there have been 98 deaths.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

